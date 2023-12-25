Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Make pilots flying drunk a crime’
Thane: The Bollywood theme park caught in development hell
Thane triple murder: Kids were so terrified, they couldn’t even shout for help
Mumbai: One shot dead in Chunabhatti, criminal rivalry suspected
Mumbai: SUV runs over dog, body dumped in nullah
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Beed records three new cases of coronavirus

Maharashtra: Beed records three new cases of coronavirus

Updated on: 25 December,2023 02:12 PM IST  |  Beed
PTI |

Top

The district administration has appealed to people not to panic and asked them to take necessary precautions, the official from the district health department said

Maharashtra: Beed records three new cases of coronavirus

File Photo

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Beed records three new cases of coronavirus
x
00:00

Three persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Monday.


The district administration has appealed to people not to panic and asked them to take necessary precautions, the official from the district health department said.


The RT-PCR tests of three persons came out positive for the infection on Sunday, he said.


"We have sent the samples to a laboratory in Pune to check for the JN.1 sub-variant. Two of the infected persons are from Beed taluka and one is from Vadwani," the official said.

The patients are in a stable condition and under home quarantine, he said.

As per a bulletin issued by the state health department, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections since the beginning of the spread of the novel coronavirus to 81,72,135 nearly three years ago.

Of the fresh cases, nine were caused by JN.1, increasing the number of infections tied to the new sub-variant in the state to 10, it said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra beed Coronavirus Covid 19 india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK