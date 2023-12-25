Maharashtra: Beed registers 3 new cases of Covid-19; JN.1 sub-variant resting initiated

Three individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra's Beed district, as confirmed by an official statement on Monday

Representative Image

Three individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra's Beed district, as confirmed by an official statement on Monday, a report in PTI stated.

According to the report, an official was quoted as saying that the district administration has urged residents not to panic and emphasized the importance of taking necessary precautions.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official, RT-PCR tests conducted on Sunday revealed positive results for three individuals. "Samples have been dispatched to a Pune laboratory to ascertain the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant. Two of the infected individuals belong to Beed taluka, while one hails from Vadwani," the official was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

All patients are reported to be in stable condition and currently observing home quarantine measures, the official assured, the report added.

As per the state health department's bulletin, Maharashtra documented 50 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, marking the cumulative infections since the onset of the novel coronavirus at 81,72,135 over nearly three years.

Of these new cases, nine were attributed to the JN.1 sub-variant, contributing to a total of 10 infections associated with this emerging strain within the state, the bulletin highlighted.

Meanwhile, in another report, it was stated that India has reported 63 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 till Sunday with 34 from Goa, PTI report cited their sources as saying. Meanwhile, 10 cases have been detected from Maharashtra, eight from Karnataka, six from Kerala, four from Tamil Nadu and two from Telangana.

The PTI report quoted NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul's previous statement that the scientific community in India is closely investigating the new Covid sub-variant and stressed the need for states to ramp up testing and strengthen their surveillance systems.

Even though the number of cases is increasing and the JN.1 sub-variant has been found in the country, officials have stated that there is no urgent cause for concern because 92 per cent of those infected are choosing home-based treatment, indicating a moderate sickness, the PTI report added.

There is also no increase in hospitalisation rates and Covid-19 is an incidental finding in those hospitalised due to other medical conditions, they had said.

