Maharashtra BJP leader booked for rape on complaint of 32-year-old woman

Shrikant Deshmukh had quit as the party’s Solapur district president after a video of him with the woman in a room went viral on social media some days ago

Representative image

A BJP leader from Maharashtra’s Solapur district was booked for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman, a police official said on Monday.

Shrikant Deshmukh had quit as the party’s Solapur district president after a video of him with the woman in a room went viral on social media some days ago.

The woman has alleged Deshmukh established physical relations with her on the pretext of getting married and exploited her multiple times in Pune, Mumbai and Solapur.

Also read: Thane Crime: Man rapes, strangles 10-year-old daughter, held

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) at Deccan Gymkhana police station here, which was then transferred to Solapur police for further probe, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.