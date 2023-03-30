Breaking News
Maharashtra: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya meets Pune top cop over probe into attack in Feb last year

Updated on: 30 March,2023 04:37 PM IST  |  Pune
Somaiya had filed a police complaint claiming functionaries of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had attacked him in the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarter complex on February 5, 2022

Kirit Somaiya. File Pic


Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya on Thursday said he met Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr in connection with an attack on the former in February last year.


Somaiya had filed a police complaint claiming functionaries of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena had attacked him in the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarter complex on February 5, 2022.



He claimed police had so far identified 28 persons involved in the alleged attack on him, which took place when he had come to complain about irregularities in contracts of jumbo Covid-19 facilities.

"I have met new police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr. There is satisfying progress in the case now. As many as 28 persons involved in the attack have been identified, while efforts are on to trace seven more," he told reporters.

