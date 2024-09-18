The police are suspecting that the couple died by suicide before allegedly killing the child

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Bodies of couple, 10-year-old daughter found in their home in Nashik, cops launch investigations x 00:00

The bodies of a couple and their 10-year-old daughter were found in their home in Maharashtra's Nashik city following which the police have launched investigations into the matter, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police are reportedly suspecting that the couple died by suicide before allegedly killing the child.

The bodies of a man identified as Vijay Manikrao Sahane (41), his wife Dnyaneshwari Vijay Sahane (32) and their daughter Ananya Vijay Sahahe were found in their residence at Gangadeep Row House of Saraf Nagar in Nashik district on Tuesday, the police said.

According to Vijay's father, nobody responded when he returned home after finishing some work in the evening. His neighbours then called the police, who forced open the main door, according to the PTI.

While Vijay and Dnyaneshwari were found hanging from ceiling fans, Ananya's body was also found.

It seems that the couple committed suicide before strangling their child.

The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. The Indiranagar police are probing the matter, the official added, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Body of man found in abandoned godown

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a dead body of a man was found in an abandoned godown at Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

An official said that the dead body was found on Tuesday afternoon following which the police have began a probe into the matter.

"A passerby noticed the body in the godown opposite a church located near the Panvel railway station. After being alerted, a police team went to the spot and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem," an official of Panvel Town police station said, according to the PTI.

The police official said that the initial probe suggests that the victim was strangled to death, however, further investigations in the matter are being done.

The police is in the process of establishing the identity of the deceased after which the further investigations would result in the detection of the matter, he added.

A case under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.

(with PTI inputs)