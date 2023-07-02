Maharashtra: Boy killed as wall of under-construction building collapses in Bhiwandi

Local people had rushed two injured boys to a hospital where one of them was declared brought dead while the other was undergoing treatment, an official said

Representational Pic

A 10-year-old boy was killed and another was seriously injured when the wall of an under-construction building collapsed on them in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said.

A control room official said local people had rushed two injured boys to a hospital where one of them was declared brought dead while the 14-year-old was undergoing treatment.

He said heavy rains earlier in the day might have led to the incident.

Thane city received 50.77 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 9:30 pm on Sunday.

