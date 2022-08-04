Breaking News
BREAKING: Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut in the Patra Chawl land case, says ED
Mumbaikars, brace for no water or 15 per cent cut in supply today
During custody, ED kept me in room that has no window and ventilation: Raut
Go First's flight to Chandigarh returns to Ahmedabad after suffering bird hit
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra cabinet expansion will take place before August 15 says BJPs Sudhir Mungantiwar

Maharashtra cabinet expansion will take place before August 15, says BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar

Updated on: 04 August,2022 08:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Eknath Shinde was sworn in as chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy on June 30 but since then there has been no induction of ministers

Maharashtra cabinet expansion will take place before August 15, says BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar

Sudhir Mungantiwar. File Pic


Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday said he believed the cabinet expansion of the state government will take place before August 15 so that guardian ministers can hoist the Tricolour in their respective districts on the 75th year of Independence.

Eknath Shinde was sworn in as chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy on June 30 but since then there has been no induction of ministers.

Also Read: Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra govt revokes DCP Parag Manere's suspension


"This August 15 is very special for our country as we are completing 75 years of Independence. The cabinet expansion ought to be completed before Independence Day so that guardian ministers can hoist the Tricolour in their respective districts," he told reporters.

However, Mungantiwar added nobody knew when the cabinet expansion will take place.

"But I have no doubt it would take place before August 15," he told reporters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

national news maharashtra mumbai mumbai news bharatiya janata party Eknath Shinde devendra fadnavis sudhir mungantiwar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK