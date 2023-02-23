Breaking News
Maharashtra: Case against two persons for duping Nagpur businessman of Rs 3.15 crore

Updated on: 23 February,2023 12:12 PM IST  |  Nagpur
The accused, who owned an infrastructure company, purchased a land from the businessman in 2009 and registered a sale deed, an official from Sitabuldi police station

Representative Image


Two persons allegedly duped a businessman from Maharashtra's Nagpur city of Rs 3.15 crore in a land related deal, police said.


The accused, who owned an infrastructure company, purchased a land from the businessman in 2009 and registered a sale deed, an official from Sitabuldi police station.



They allegedly did not pay the amount of Rs 2.85 crore for the land sale to the businessman and also did not return Rs 30 lakh invested by him in a scheme of their company, he said.

Based on the businessman's complaint, the Sitabuldi police registered a case on Wednesday against the two accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention), the official said. 

