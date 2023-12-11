Maharashtra: Centre ready to buy unsold onions, says Devendra Fadnavis amid protests against export ban

The Centre is ready to buy onions from farmers which remain unsold, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative council amid protests

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

The Centre is ready to buy onions from farmers which remain unsold or cannot be auctioned even as attempts are being made to find a way out in view of the export ban, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative council on Monday amid protests against export ban of onions, reported the PTI.

Devendra Fadnavis was replying to a query raised by the Leader of the Opposition, Ambadas Danve, who sought to know the measures being taken by the state government in view of the ban on the export of onions.

Devendra Fadnavis' statement comes in the backdrop of his meeting with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal in Mumbai on Saturday night regarding the issues faced by cultivators in the state.

"Farmers are badly affected by unseasonal rains. The ban on export of onions by the Central government is not in the interest of farmers, who are forced to resort to protests in Maharashtra," said Ambadas Danve, who belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT), according to the PTI.

Ambadas Danve questioned whether the state government would take up the onion export ban issue with the Centre or bear the losses suffered by onion growers.

The Centre has banned onion exports till March 31 next year to increase domestic availability and to keep prices in check.

Replying to Ambadas Danve, Devendra Fadnavis said that he discussed the onion export ban issue with Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

"Generally, the export of onions is allowed when there is a huge production of the crop. However, the onion production dipped by 25-30 per cent this time. In such a scenario, allowing the export may lead to a shortage of the bulb and other issues," Devendra Fadnavis said, as per the PTI.

Devendra Fadnavis said that he told Piyush Goyal that the farmers should not suffer losses.

"Goyalji assured me that until a further decision is taken and if onions remain unsold, the Central government is ready to buy the crop from farmers and it will announce the price for the same," he said, the PTI reported.

Devendra Fadnavis said that the state agriculture minister will meet Goyal again as the government is trying to find a way out.

(with PTI inputs)

