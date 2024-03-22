Former CM of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan on Friday said his party was unable to access funds for Lok Sabha poll campaign related expenses due to the 'freeze' on accounts

Prithviraj Chavan. File pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Chavan says, Congress' bank accounts frozen by IT, urges for public contribution x 00:00

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan on Friday said his party was unable to access funds for Lok Sabha poll campaign related expenses due to the 'freeze' on accounts and asserted the Election Commission of India must intervene, reported news wire PTI.

Chavan, who is the party's Lok Sabha election campaign committee chief for Maharashtra, claimed that 11 accounts belonging to the Congress across four banks are frozen by the Income Tax department. "It is unfortunate the Election Commission has not intervened. Freezing accounts over reassessment of taxes dating back to 1994 not only stifles the Congress but democracy itself. This is a clear indication the Union government is engaging in unfair practices," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lack of confidence in the current general election is evident as his government is resorting to various tactics to defeat the INDIA bloc and the Maha Vikas Aghadi through any means. Freezing the Congress party's accounts is just one example," he alleged, reported PTI.

Speaking to the media, Chavan said the party was unable to pay staff salaries, cover travel expenses of leaders, fund candidates or even advertise in newspapers and media channels. "This freezing of accounts is unconstitutional. While we will seek justice in court, if the verdict comes after the elections (Lok Sabha 2024), it will be of no use," said Chavan.

The senior Congress leader also urged the public to take charge of this election, contribute small amounts, and safeguard the country from slipping into dictatorship. The Congress will fight the courageously, said Chavan.

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections starting from April 19, the Congress has announced names of seven candidates from Maharashtra. One of the tough fight will be betwen Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar and BJP's Murlidhar Mohol from Pune Lok Sabha seat.

As per PTI report, the Income Tax department sources on Thursday said it has not frozen the Congress' bank accounts, as charged by the opposition party, but has made a recovery of Rs 135 crore because of its violations of the law that grants political parties tax exemptions. The party is free to operate these accounts beyond the money recovered by the department, the department said.

(With PTI inputs)