Maharashtra: Civil service aspirant kills self in Nagpur after failing to clear UPSC exam

After completing B.Tech, Chako had started preparing for the civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 28-year-old civil service aspirant allegedly ended his life here in Maharashtra after failing thrice to clear the UPSC exam, police said on Tuesday.

Blesson Puddu Chako, a resident of Jaripatka area in Nagpur, hung himself from a ceiling fan using a bedsheet when he was alone at his home on Sunday, the police officials said.

After completing B.Tech, Chako had started preparing for the examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

But, he failed to clear the exam thrice and apparently got depressed, an official from Jaripatka police station said.

On Sunday morning, Chako took the extreme step after his father, a retired professional, went to a church, the official said.

The Jaripatka police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.