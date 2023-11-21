Breaking News
Maharashtra: Clash between groups in Akola triggers stone pelting; 14 booked for rioting

Updated on: 21 November,2023 02:07 PM IST  |  Akola
mid-day online correspondent |

Maharashtra: Clash between groups in Akola triggers stone pelting; 14 booked for rioting

Representative Image

The police stated on Tuesday that there had been a conflict between two groups in Akola, Maharashtra, which resulted in stone pelting after a disagreement over an unidentified topic, stated a report in PTI.


According to the report, there have been more security measures in the region as a result of the Monday night altercation in Bhimnagar and the nearby Kadri Pura Chowk, which is within the jurisdiction of the Akot Fail police station.


According to PTI's police sources, 14 people from both camps have been accused of rioting.


According to an official from the Akot Fail police station, the incident began when a drunk person verbally abused Bhimnagar residents, causing tension in the area. After that, both parties started throwing stones at a few houses, the report added. 

Authorities from the Akot Fail police station responded quickly to the information they received, arriving on the scene and bringing the situation under control. Seven members of each group have had cases brought against them for rioting and other pertinent offences.

As a result of increased police presence in the area to maintain stability, things are currently under control. The public has been asked by police to keep the peace and to ignore any rumours that may be going around, the report added. 

Earlier in May, more than a hundred people were held following a violent clash between two groups in Akola, which left one person dead and eight injured, including two police officers. A night before the clash, a religious post that went viral on social media in the Old City area sparked the conflict.

Stone-pelting, widespread vandalism, and vehicle arson were all part of the altercation, according to SP Sandip Ghuge, which resulted in one death and numerous injuries. In response, curfews are still in place in some areas to restore calm, and internet services have been suspended to stop the spread of false information on social media, the SP continued.

In order to preserve law and order, District Magistrate Nima Arora issued a curfew in four police station areas, then, according to the official, easing it in some areas during the day but keeping it in some areas at night (from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.).

With agency inputs

akola maharashtra Indian Police Force India news national news

