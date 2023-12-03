Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde credits BJP's "double-engine" governance for victory in three state elections

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted on Sunday that the effective governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party's double-engine government has played a crucial role in the party's success in the recent elections

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted on Sunday that the effective governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party's double-engine government has played a crucial role in the party's success in the recent elections. This statement comes at a time when the Election Commission of India's results show a significant lead for the BJP in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan."

As counting progressed, as per the ECI, the BJP was leading in 157 of 230 seats, Congress on 71 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party on one, at 11:48 am.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan, as per the Election Commission of India's latest trends. There are 199 seats in the Rajasthan assembly, and the halfway mark is 100. The Congress has been in power in Rajasthan for the last term.

Taking a jibe at the INDIA bloc, CM Shinde said, "BJP is winning in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The double-engine government of BJP have worked well in winning these elections, all this is happening because of Narendra Modi and his dedication. INDIA bloc does not speak on development whereas the Modi government speak on development."

Ruling BJP appeared set to retain power with a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh elections with chief minister Shivraj Chauhan eyeing a possible fourth term as chief minister, and at the party's headquarters in state capital Bhopal was seen in a celebratory mood as counting of votes for the Assembly polls progressed on Sunday.

The election to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly was a fight between the BJP and the Congress, whose then 15- month government, formed in the year 2018 was toppled from power in 2020 with help from Jyotiraditya Scindia who defected to the BJP from the Congress.

Reacting to the ECI results which indicated the BJP's return to power, Chouhan said, "Modi ji MP ke mann mein hain aur Modi ji ke mann mein MP hai. He held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people's hearts. These trends are a result of that. Double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the Central Government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people's hearts."

The BJP though had fielded three central ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste to tackle the perceived anti-incumbency against Chouhan.

Chouhan relied heavily on schemes for women like the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' under which Rs 1250 is transferred monthly to eligible women from poor families in the state. Congress has described it as an election sop, implemented months before the assembly polls, the BJP leaders have said that it is in line with the party's work for empowering women.

Counting of votes in elections to the 230-member state assembly held on November 17, began at 8 am today. Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents. (With inputs from ANI)