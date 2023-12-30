Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC blindly increases property tax by 15-20 per cent
Maharashtra: NH48 repair work stopped till January 2
Most glass-coated manjas manufactured in Maharashtra and Gujarat
Mumbai: Wash 1,000 km of roads daily come what may, civic chief tells officials
Mumbai: Chemical shortage disrupts fogging activities in city
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Congress leaders hold meeting at Mukul Wasniks residence to discuss political situation

Maharashtra Congress leaders hold meeting at Mukul Wasnik's residence to discuss political situation

Updated on: 30 December,2023 12:55 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Earlier this week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at a rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur, exuded confidence in the party's victory in Maharashtra as well as in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Maharashtra Congress leaders hold meeting at Mukul Wasnik's residence to discuss political situation

Nana Patole. File Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Congress leaders hold meeting at Mukul Wasnik's residence to discuss political situation
x
00:00

Maharashtra Congress leaders held a meeting at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik to discuss the political situation of Maharashtra as the state will undergo assembly elections next year, reported news agency ANI.


"We gathered here under the leadership of Mukul Wasnik to discuss the political situation of Maharashtra. High command will make a decision on these discussions held today," said Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Friday, reported ANI.


On being asked about the seat sharing within the INDIA alliance, Nana Patole said, "Our only duty is to oust BJP in the state and seat sharing shall be based on merit and I think our alliance will accept this," reported ANI.


Earlier this week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at a rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur, exuded confidence in the party's victory in Maharashtra as well as in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, reported ANI.

In his address at the Congress' 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said, "This is a fight of ideologies. Together we are going to win elections in Maharashtra and the country."

The Congress kickstarted its campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally in Nagpur on Thursday where the grand old party also celebrated their 139th Foundation Day on 28 December.

The Congress had also put bar codes behind the chairs for crowdfunding during the rally.

As a part of the Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh', which was launched earlier this month, a barcode was pasted behind all the chairs on the ground and attendees of the 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally were urged to donate.

The pamphlet behind the chairs featured Rahul Gandhi's image along with a bar code.

The pamphlet read, "In this struggle of 138 years for the formation of a better India, Congress needs you. India needs you. Scan now to donate."

Meanwhile, Congress's National Alliance Committee meeting has started to discuss Congress's claim for seats in Uttar Pradesh in the INDIA alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The committee coordinator and members Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and Salman Khurshid are present in the meeting. Uttra Pradesh Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra were present in the meeting. Congress UP President Ajay Rai joined the meeting virtually.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress maharashtra india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK