Maharashtra Congress leaders meet Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chairs a meeting of leaders of Maharashtra Congress, at the party headquarters in New Delhi (Pic/PTI)

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Congress leaders held a meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to take stock of the prevailing political situation in the state.

The meeting was held days after the split in the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra.

With both Shiv Sena and NCP seeing splits, Congress is in a position to stake claim to the position of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly.

Earlier, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had said that if Congress wanted to appoint their opposition leader, it was a legitimate demand.

On July 2, Ajit Pawar joined the NDA government in Maharashtra as deputy CM. Eight other MLAs from NCP also joined with him as ministers.

