Maharashtra: Cop held in connection with 42 kg drug seizure in Pimpri Chinchwad

Police in Pimpri Chinchwad seized 2.32 kg of mephedrone from accused sub-inspector Vikas Shelke during the investigation into a 42 kg drug seizure.

A police sub-inspector in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad area was arrested for his alleged role in running a local drug ring amid a probe into large-scale narcotics seizure.

As per an ANI report, Vaibhav Shingare, a police inspector of Pimpri Chinchwad city police, on Friday said that the Anti-Narcotics Cell recently seized 42 kgs of mephedrone (MD) valued at Rs 42 crores. Shindare said that the drugs were seized from a street vendor named Namami Jha.

The report further stated that investigations later on showed that a sub-inspector from the Nigdi police station had participated in the illegal acts.

During the investigation, police officers seized a bag containing 2.32 kilograms of mephedrone from the accused, the report stated and added that the accused sub-inspector was identified as Vikas Shelke.

Presently, two persons, including police officers, have been detained in connection with the case, and a formal complaint has been lodged at the Sangvi police station under sections 8 (c), 21 (c), and 22 (c) of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. Further investigations are ongoing into the matter, the ANI report stated.

In another unrelated incident, authorities discovered a flesh trade racket operating within a spa in Thane district, Maharashtra, resulting in the rescue of three women, according to police officials on Sunday.

On Friday, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell collaborated with the Tilak Nagar police station to carry out a sting operation by sending an undercover customer to the spa on Manpada Road in the Dombivli district. They eventually captured the woman who owned the institution, a report by news agency PTI stated.

According to the authorities, the women rescued from the spa, aged 34 to 38, worked there, the report added.

As per the report, a case has been registered against the spa owner under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, reflecting the gravity of the offence.

Authorities have intensified efforts to combat human trafficking and related criminal activities, affirming their commitment to upholding the law and safeguarding individuals from exploitation, the PTI report added.

