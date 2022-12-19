Breaking News
Maharashtra: Cuddling baby in arms, NCP MLA attends assembly session; CM Shinde greets newborn

19 December,2022
mid-day online correspondent |

A new mother and Nationalist Congress Party MLA Saroj Ahire-Wagh turned heads when she arrived at the Maharashtra Legislature with her 10-week-old infant son in arms, here on Monday morning

Maharashtra: Cuddling baby in arms, NCP MLA attends assembly session; CM Shinde greets newborn

Pic/CMO


A new mother and Nationalist Congress Party MLA Saroj Ahire-Wagh turned heads when she arrived at the Maharashtra Legislature with her 10-week-old infant in arms, here on Monday morning. The MLA who attended the winter session with her two and a half month old baby, was praised by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.


Shinde publicly praised Ahire, who attended the first day of the session with her two-and-a-half-month-old baby Adhan.



CM Shinde met Ahire and also greeted the baby.


"Making laws as a representative of the people in the legislature and performing motherhood outside the legislature is certainly challenging. Performing both these responsibilities effectively is a unique honor of achievement," said CM Shinde.

Her husband, Dr. Pravin Wagh and her mother-in-law are also accompanying and staying with her at Nagpur to take care of the infant, Prashansak, who is all of two-and-half months old, on his first 'political day out' in the state's highest law-making institution.

Interacting with the media, the radiant Wagh-Ahire, 37 -- who got married in February 2021, after her election as MLA in 2019 -- said that she would like to bring her son to the legislature daily so she could nurse him as and when needed.

"However, there is no proper feeding room or even a creche for the women lawmakers... I feel the government should take note of this and make some arrangements so that legislators can bring their minor children," said Wagh-Ahire.

Elected from Deolali (SC) constituency in Nashik, the former LIC employees travelled with her family via the newly-inaugurated Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway to Nagpur, around 500 kms away to reach the legislature on time.

At her wedding in February 2021, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, top leaders, including NCP President Sharad Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and others had gone to bless the newly-married couple.

Other legislators, including many women were seen greeting Wagh-Ahire, playing and blessing the peacefully napping baby, and even clicking selfies with the tiny bundle - perhaps the youngest ever to 'enter' any legislature in the country.

(with inputs from IANS)

