Maharashtra: Differently abled woman gang-raped in Jalna; three held

10 September,2022
PTI

The police have apprehended three accused involved in the crime, while a manhunt has been launched to track down two others, an official said

A differently abled woman was gang-raped by five men at a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Saturday.


The police have apprehended three accused involved in the crime, while a manhunt has been launched to track down two others, an official said.

The incident took place in Dabhadi village in Badnapur tehsil of the district on August 28 and it came to light earlier this week, he said.


The family members of the differently abled victim found out about the assault on Wednesday and approached the police, the official said.

The arrested accused were presented before a local court, which remanded them to police custody for five days, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

