Maharashtra: Driver, passenger killed as tree falls on autorickshaw

The incident took place near ITI signal on Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Road when the three-wheeler was on its way to Satpur

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Two persons died after a tree fell on the autorickshaw in Nashik on Saturday, stated a police official. The two persons have been identified as driver Popat Sonawane (62) and passenger Shaila Patani (53).

"A Gulmohar tree fell on the autorickshaw, killing its driver and a passenger. A case has been registered and probe is underway," the Gangapur police station official said.

(with inputs from PTI)