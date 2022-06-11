Maharashtra: Driver, passenger killed as tree falls on autorickshaw

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 June,2022 05:47 PM IST  |  Nashik
Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two persons died after a tree fell on the autorickshaw in Nashik on Saturday, stated a police official. The two persons have been identified as driver Popat Sonawane (62) and passenger Shaila Patani (53).

The incident took place near ITI signal on Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Road when the autorickshaw was on its way to Satpur.




"A Gulmohar tree fell on the autorickshaw, killing its driver and a passenger. A case has been registered and probe is underway," the Gangapur police station official said.


(with inputs from PTI)

