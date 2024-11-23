Maharashtra elections 2024: MVA will win with majority, CM face to be decided after results, says Congress' Ramesh Chennithala

Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he claimed that the people of the state had voted against the 'jod tod ki sarkar' (government of defections).

Ramesh Chennithala. Pic/PTI

Expressing confidence in the outcome of the Maharashtra elections 2024, state Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would form the government with a majority. He added that the Chief Minister's post would be decided after the poll results are announced, reported news agency ANI.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi will form the government in the state with a majority... The CM face will be decided after the results, and a discussion will be held," Ramesh Chennithala told ANI. Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he claimed that the people of the state had voted against the 'jod tod ki sarkar' (government of defections).

Meanwhile, the State's Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam, lauded the efforts of Election Commission officers and employees, stating that the ECI had given "focus, attention and time" to the Maharashtra elections 2024.

"The Election Commission of India devoted significant focus, attention, and time to Maharashtra this time. Every strategy was meticulously conceptualised and implemented, leading to a substantial increase in the voter list between the Parliamentary elections and the current elections. Efforts were made to simplify voting, especially in Mumbai, where we faced challenges during the Parliamentary elections, but this time everyone praised the arrangements," he said, reported ANI.

"A great deal of work has been done. The Election Commission thanks all voters who came out to vote, ensuring history was made. We achieved a 5 per cent increase in voter turnout. Nearly six lakh officers and employees worked diligently to facilitate voting and ensure the process was smooth," he added, reported ANI.

In Maharashtra, the BJP is in alliance with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party under the Mahayuti banner. The ruling Mahayuti faces a tough contest against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

A minimum of 145 seats is required to secure a majority in the 288-seat assembly.

(With inputs from ANI)