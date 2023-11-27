Maharashtra: Farmer injured in knife attack; claims targeted for exposing corruption in Sillod

A farmer was injured in a knife attack by an unidentified man in Sillod city in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra, the police said

A Maharahstra farmer was injured in a knife attack He said he didn`t know the culprit A case has been registered at Sillod city police station

A farmer was injured in a knife attack by an unidentified man in Sillod city in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra on Monday, the police said, according to the PTI.

The farmer-cum-businessman, identified as Mahesh Shankarpelli, said that he did not know the culprit but claimed that he was attacked last month by supporters of Maharashtra cabinet minister Abdul Sattar, who belongs to Shiv Sena, the PTI reported on Monday.

Shankarpelli has demanded police protection after the incident which occurred when he was on a morning walk.

He suffered injuries to his left hand while trying to protect himself from getting stabbed.

A police official said a case has been registered at Sillod city police station under section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code.

Shankarpelli is a relative of a Congress MLA from the region who is a political rival of Sattar, who joined Shiv Sena (undivided) in 2019 after quitting Congress. He is a loyalist of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as per the PTI.

"I don't know who is behind this attack. But last month, supporters of minister Abdul Sattar and his personal assistant had attacked me and tried to harm me. As I am fighting against corruption by registering complaints in Sillod, I am being attacked and slapped with cases," Shankarpelli claimed in a video message shared with the media persons, reported the PTI.

Notably, Sillod is the assembly constituency of Sattar, the minister for minority development and Aukaf.

Meanwhile, the recent unseasonal rains damaged crops in Nashik district of Maharashtra following which state minister has ordered for a panchnama, reported the PTI.

Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse on Monday inspected crop damage due to unseasonal rains in Nashik district and ordered officials to conduct panchnama to assess losses in the next two days, as per the PTI.

Heavy rains on Sunday damaged crops, including grapes, onions, tomatoes, sugarcane, and leafy vegetables in Nashik district of Maharashtra, an official said, according to the PTI.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning lashed Nashik city and district on Sunday afternoon. Power cuts were witnessed in many parts of the city, and the supply was restored this morning.

(with PTI inputs)

