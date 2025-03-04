Seven water tankers were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze, said an official

A fire broke out in the godown of an electric bike company in the Katraj area of Pune district in Maharashtra, a fire official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

There was no report of anyone being injured in the blaze that erupted in the afternoon, the official said.

Thick plumes of smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the unit.

He said seven water tankers were dispatched to the scene, and efforts are underway to douse the blaze, the officials said, according to the PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

4-month-old child injured after fire breaks out at building in Santacruz

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 4-month-old child was injured after a fire broke out at a building in Santacruz area of suburban Mumbai, the civic officials said on Monday.

The fire erupted on the third floor of a four-storey building in Santacruz area of Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.

According to the BMC, the fire broke out on the third floor of the Kumkum Building, located at Khira Nagar, S.V. Road, Santacruz (West) on Monday morning.

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade at around 10:47 am following which it rushed to the spot and launched a fire-fighting operation.

"A girl child aged about 4-month-old was injured in the incident and she was shifted to a nearby hospital before the arrival of the officials from Mumbai Fire Brigade. The child was shifted to a private clinic and was later discharged," said an official.

The fire was classified as a Level-1 (minor fire) incident at 11:10 am, indicating a minor but significant emergency requiring fire brigade intervention the officials said on Monday.

The affected building was a ground-plus-four-storey structure, and the fire was confined to the third floor of the building, said an official.

The civic officials and the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials launched an operation to control the blaze which was completely extinguished at around 1 pm.

The doctors from the private hospital stated that the child injured in the incident was safe and was later discharged, an official said.