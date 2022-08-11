Breaking News
Updated on: 11 August,2022 04:23 PM IST  |  Pune
Maharashtra: Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne dies

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Maharashtra's Pune district, Baburao Pacharne, died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to him said.


He was 71.

He is survived by a son, daughter and members of their families.


Pacharne had contested the Shirur Assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.

A couple of days back, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had paid a visit to the ailing former MLA at the hospital.

