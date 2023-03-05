Breaking News
Maharashtra: Former Union minister's cousin shoots self dead with licenced firearm in Latur

Updated on: 05 March,2023 03:11 PM IST  |  Latur
PTI |

Chandrasekhar, also known as Hanmantrao Patil, shot himself dead with his licenced revolver at around 9 am, the official said

Representative Image


An 81-year-old relative of former Union minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar allegedly committed suicide at the latter's residence in Latur in Maharashtra on Sunday, a police official said.


Chandrasekhar, also known as Hanmantrao Patil, shot himself dead with his licenced revolver at around 9 am, the official said.



"He is a cousin of former Union Home Minister Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil Chakurkar. Hanmantrao lived close to the former minister's 'Devghar' residence and would visit often. He was apparently distressed with some ailment he was suffering from for several years," the official added.

The minister's son was present when the incident happened, and senior officials, including Additional Superintendent of Police Dibesh Fever, Deputy SP Jitendra Jagdale and others are at the spot as part of the probe, he added. 

