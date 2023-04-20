The inmates escaped on Tuesday by breaking the lock of a storeroom at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra, an observation home for juveniles

Representative Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Four juveniles escape from observation home in Pune x 00:00

Four juveniles escaped from a government-run observation home located in Yerwada area of Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Wednesday.

The inmates escaped on Tuesday by breaking the lock of a storeroom at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Udyog Kendra, an observation home for juveniles, they said.

Also Read: Maharashtra prisons department to use drones for surveillance

"The four inmates fled from the facility at around 12.30 pm on Tuesday. There was a quarrel between two groups of juveniles, and during this fight, the four juveniles broke the storeroom lock and, using a ladder, climbed the wall of the facility and fled away," a police officer from Yerwada police station said.

The police are looking for the juveniles, who are aged between 16 and 17, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.