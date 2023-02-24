Maharashtra: Four killed as car veers off road, flips over three times on Pune-Solarpur highway

Three members of a family from Latur district were on their way to Pune for a spiritual programme when they met with the accident around 3.20 am at Bhigwan on the Pune-Solarpur highway, an official said

Three persons were killed and one injured after the car they were travelling in veered off the road and flipped over three times in Maharashtra's Pune district in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

Three members of a family from Latur district were on their way to Pune for a spiritual programme when they met with the accident around 3.20 am at Bhigwan on the Pune-Solarpur highway, the official said.

The driver perhaps dozed off at the wheel, losing control of the speeding car, said the official.

The vehicle went off the highway and overturned thrice, killing three persons, including an elderly woman and the driver on the spot, he said.

A man who survived with injuries is admitted to a hospital, he said, adding that the bodies of the victims were handed over to their relatives later.

