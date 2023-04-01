Breaking News
Maharashtra: Four more arrested for Aurangabad violence

Updated on: 01 April,2023 09:55 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

At least 12 persons including 10 policemen were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles as police personnel tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near the Ram temple in Kiradpura locality, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Four more persons have been arrested in connection with the communal violence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, formerly Aurangabad, in Maharashtra, taking the number of people in police custody to 12 in two days, a police officer said on Saturday.


Police have formed eight teams to trace and arrest the miscreants involved in the clash. Eight persons were arrested a day before, he said.



At least 12 persons including 10 policemen were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles as police personnel tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near the Ram temple in Kiradpura locality, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.


The police used tear gas and fired some plastic bullets as well as live rounds to control the mob.

A 51-year-old man, who had suffered injuries during the violence, died at a hospital on Thursday night, officials had said.

