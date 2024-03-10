The government is planning to develop a new airport at Purandar and permissions for it are being taken, Fadnavis said

New terminal building of Pune airport inaugurated on Sunday. Pic/DyCMO

Listen to this article 'Govt is planning a new airport at Purandar in Pune district,' says Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that a new airport at Purandar in Pune district will be developed. "The state government has taken a decision to develop new airports in the state. The government is planning to develop a new airport at Purandar and permissions for it are being taken," he said.

"Lakhs of people will get employment at the new airport proposed to be built in Purandar. The new airport at Purandar will help in increasing Pune's GDP by 2 per cent," Fadnavis added. He was addressing an event in Pune after inauguration of new airport terminal building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the new terminal buildings of the Pune and Kolhapur airports in Maharashtra. Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were present at the Pune airport for the event.

The new terminal building of the Lohegaon international airport in Pune is spread over 7,50,000 square feet and has capacity of handling more than one crore passengers per year, officials said. The terminal will also have 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters.

The new terminal building at the Kolhapur airport is being constructed in an area of 4,000 square metres, as per officials. It will be equipped with all modern amenities and 10 check-in counters for passengers.

The interiors of the terminal buildings are inspired by the local culture and heritage sites.

PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated 15 airport projects, including 12 new terminal buildings of Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur Airports.

He also laid foundation stone for new terminal buildings of Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi airports.

The expanded Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport was inaugurated on Sunday, after which the airport has joined the club of airports having an annual passenger handling capacity of 100 million. The annual passenger handling capacity of T1 will increase to 40 million from 17 million.