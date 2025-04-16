The MoUs were signed during an investment summit organised by the state industries department in Beed city

Companies involved in agriculture and food processing, sugar, oil, paint and other products inked pacts for Rs 930.11 crore investment in Beed district.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with 74 companies for investment of Rs 930.11 crore in Beed district of the state, the officials said, reported the PTI.

The MoUs were signed during an investment summit organised by the state industries department in Beed city of Maharashtra.

"The signing of MoUs will provide employment to 6,036 people," a district official said, according to the PTI.

Companies involved in agriculture and food processing, sugar, oil, paint and other products inked pacts for Rs 930.11 crore investment in Beed district. Of the total amount, two sugar companies will invest Rs 562 crore, he said, the news agency reported.

MoUs worth Rs 2,268 crore signed with 108 firms during Latur investment summit in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, last week, the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 2,268 crore were signed during the Latur Investment Summit in Maharashtra, an official had said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The MoUs with 108 units will generate 2,600 jobs, said Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge.

While last year's target was Rs 600 crore, the actual investments were above Rs 1200 crore, she said, as per the PTI.

"In order to resolve industry challenges and encourage entrepreneurship, the administration has been holding consistent dialogues with business leaders. This support will continue in the future. Latur has consistently ranked among the top districts in Maharashtra for implementing schemes like the Chief Minister's Employment Generation Programme," the collector said, according to the PTI.

She urged industries to adopt solar energy solutions extensively and asked banks to simplify lending policies to better support entrepreneurs, the news agency reported.

Earlier, last week, the Maharashtra Government had on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy corporation ROSATOM for the joint development of a thorium-based nuclear reactor.

The agreement was signed at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The MoU was signed between Mahagenco and ROSATOM's 'Small Modular Reactor with Thorium Fuel' initiative.

According to the terms of the agreement, the collaboration aims to develop a thorium reactor in Maharashtra, commercialise thorium reactor technology in line with the safety standards set by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), and establish an assembly line for thorium reactors under the state’s ‘Make in Maharashtra’ initiative.

(with PTI inputs)