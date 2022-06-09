Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead, 19 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra
9 per cent of Mumbai's Covid-19 cases in past 24 days reported among children
Mumbai’s new Covid-19 cases inch towards 2,000
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 4 scrap godowns in Mankhurd
Satyendar Jain's custodial remand extended for 5 days in PMLA case
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra: Helper held for stealing Rs 15 lakh cash from grain merchant's shop in Nagpur

Maharashtra: Helper held for stealing Rs 15 lakh cash from grain merchant's shop in Nagpur

Updated on: 09 June,2022 12:25 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

The accused, Govind Mankur (22), allegedly stole the money from the locker of the complainant's shop in the Itwari area on June 6 and fled

Maharashtra: Helper held for stealing Rs 15 lakh cash from grain merchant's shop in Nagpur

Representational Image


Police on June 8 arrested a 22-year-old helper working with a grain merchant for allegedly stealing Rs 15 lakh from his shop in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, an official said.

The accused, Govind Mankur (22), allegedly stole the money from the locker of the complainant's shop in the Itwari area on June 6 and fled, the official said.




Mankur was picked up from the Lakadganj area and the stolen cash was recovered from him, he said, adding a case was registered.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra nagpur news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK