Maharashtra: History-sheeter shot, injured in Nashik; one held

The police have arrested one suspect and are on the lookout for two others involved in the shooting that took place in CIDCO area of the city, an official said

Representational Pic

Three persons shot and injured a history-sheeter in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Sunday, police said.

The police have arrested one suspect and are on the lookout for two others involved in the shooting that took place in CIDCO area of the city, an official said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am when three motorcycle-borne accused opened fire at Rakesh Koshti and injured him, he said.

As per preliminary information, Koshti had some feud with the trio.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment for bullet injuries at a private hospital, the official said.

IN PHOTOS: Atiq Ahmad, his brother shot dead in UP

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police have registered a case against a man in Thane district for allegedly trying to kill his former girlfriend after she refused to run away with him, an official said on Sunday.

The 25-year-old victim, after breaking up with the accused, got married to another man and she has a two-year-old child, the official from Tilak Nagar police station said.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the woman had come to her parents' house at Desle Pada in Dombivli area, he said.

When the woman stepped out of the house, the accused approached her. He told the woman that he loved her, wanted to marry her and she should run away with him, the official said.

When the woman refused, the accused pulled out a knife and allegedly slit her throat with it, he said.

The victim ran to her house. Her family members rushed her to a local hospital where she was given first aid and then shifted to the ICU of a civic hospital in Kalva, the official said, adding she was currently undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint by her family members, the police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder).

Efforts were on to trace the accused, the police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever