Helicopter crashes in Maharashtra's Pune; 4 occupants survive mishap

Helicopter crashes in Maharashtra's Pune; 4 occupants survive mishap

Updated on: 24 August,2024 03:51 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent

The incident took place in Pune's Mulshi tehsil on Saturday afternoon, police said

Helicopter crashes in Maharashtra's Pune; 4 occupants survive mishap

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Helicopter crashes in Maharashtra's Pune; 4 occupants survive mishap
A helicopter flying from Mumbai to Hyderabad crashed in Maharashtra's Pune, the officials said on Saturday, reported the PTI.


The incident took place in Pune's Mulshi tehsil on Saturday afternoon, police said.



According to the PTI, all four occupants survived the crash that took place near Paud, though they may have suffered injuries, an official said.


"The captain of the helicopter is being taken to hospital, while the other three are stable. The helicopter belongs to Global Vectra company. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained," he said, as per the PTI.

Further details will be updated.

