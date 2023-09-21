Maharashtra: Inferior quality betel nuts seized in Nagpur, says FDA

A Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) team seized 84,537 kilograms of betel nuts in Nagpur

According to the FDA official, the betal nuts worth Rs 3.36 crore were found to be of inferior quality.

"The raids were held on Wednesday in units in Kalamna and Lihigaon from where 11,727 kg of betel nuts worth Rs 56.19 lakh and 72,810 kg worth Rs 2.60 crore were seized, respectively," the FDA official said.

"The betel nuts were of inferior quality and were a health hazard," the FDA official added.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Nagpur, a group of persons entered the premises of a police station with the body of a 27-year-old man who they claimed ended his life due to alleged harassment by his in-laws, officials said on Thursday.

Shantanu Walde, a transporter and son of a former corporator, had married two years ago but he and wife were witnessing marital issues for some time now, officials said.

As per protesters, Walde had gone to speak to his estranged wife at her place on September 18 but the latter's kin filed a police complaint, after which he was allegedly tortured in custody.

"He ended his life and his kin and friends brought the corpse at Pachpaoli police station on Wednesday afternoon seeking justice since his father-in-law is posted here. We have submitted a report to Jaripatka police as the incident took place there," the official added.

(with inputs from PTI)