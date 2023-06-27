Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut stated that Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to Maharashtra would have no impact on state politics

Sanjay Raut (File Photo)

Listen to this article Maharashtra: KCR's visit to Pandharpur will have no impact on state politics, says Sanjay Raut x 00:00

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut stated that Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to Maharashtra would have no impact on state politics.

Telangana CM Rao is on two-day visit to Maharashtra and had visited the Solapur's Pandharpur temple ahead of Aashadi Ekadashi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about his visit, Raut said, "There will be no impact of Telangana Chief Minister KCR on Maharashtra politics. If KCR will do drama like this, he will lose Telangana also."

Sanjay Raut said that KCR came to Maharashtra fearing loss in Telangana where the fight is between KCR and Congress.

"Fearing loss, he came to Maharashtra but his 12 to 13 leaders who are former or sitting ministers and MPs joined the Congress yesterday. This is a fight between KCR and Congress. MVA is strong in Maharashtra," Sanjay Raut said.

On Monday, former Telangana minister Jupally Krishna Rao and several Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders joined Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

The official media handle of Congress took to Twitter and said, "Winds of change are sweeping through Telangana. In a big boost to the Congress party's prospects, more people are aligning with us to take the message of love and prosperity forward."

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar too spoke about Rao's visit to Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar, said, "Though Telangana Chief Minister KCR is trying to expand his base in Maharashtra he would not succeed to gain inroads in the state."

Ajit Pawar said former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati and Mulayam Singh Yadav had tried a similar move but did not succeed.

"When Mulayam Singh and Mayavati were the Chief Minsiter of UP, they tried to do the same thing but he too did not receive much success... maybe K Chandrashekhar Rao wants to become a leader at the national level and that is why he is trying," Ajit Pawar added.

(with inputs from ANI)