Latur forestation drive: Over 28,000 sapling to be planted on July 24

Updated on: 23 July,2022 05:05 PM IST  |  Latur
A human chain 10 kilometres long will be formed for the plantation drive

Latur forestation drive: Over 28,000 sapling to be planted on July 24

Representative Pic. Istock


Over 28,000 saplings will be planted in 14 villages located along the banks of the Manjara river in Maharashtra's Latur district as part of a mega forestation drive on Sunday, Collector Prithviraj BP said.

A human chain 10 kilometres long will be formed for the plantation drive, he said, adding that pits for the saplings were dug amid heavy rains in the region.

The drive will take place in Bhatkheda, Bhatangali, Sonvati, Dhanegaon, Ramjanpur, Bhadgaon, Omarga, Bokangaon, Bindgihal, Salgara, Shivani (Kh), Shivani (B), Tondwali and Holi villages.


College and school students, officials and functionaries of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will take part, he added. 

