Maharashtra: Latur police rescue 13 abducted girls from parts of state

The rescue operation was carried out by the anti-human trafficking unit of Latur police

Thirteen girls, who were allegedly abducted from parts of Latur in Maharashtra, have been rescued by the police from different districts in the state over the past three months, an official said.

The rescue operation was carried out by the anti-human trafficking unit of Latur police, he said.

The unit collected information about the victims of kidnapping cases.

"The team visited different districts in the state and rescued 13 girls from Satara, Pune, Mumbai, Karnataka. Most of the victims were reunited with their parents, while six of them were sent to women's rehabilitation centre," the official said.

"After abduction, the girls were sent to other states and forced to carry out some illegal work. In order to stop this, the anti-human trafficking unit has been established," said sub-inspector Shyamal Deshmukh said.

