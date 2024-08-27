The bird, found in a recumbent state and unable to fly, was rescued on 3rd July 2024 and transported to the RESQ Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) in Nashik

The rescued Lesser Adjutant Stork. Pic/ResQ CT

A coordinated rescue operation by the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Forest Department and the ManWithIndies Foundation has successfully led to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of a Lesser Adjutant Stork (Leptoptilos javanicus).

The bird, found in a recumbent state and unable to fly, was rescued on 3rd July 2024 and transported to the RESQ Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) in Nashik (Mahsrul) for immediate medical attention and rehabilitation.

Upon examination, the stork was diagnosed with severe anemia and ruptured air sacs, in addition to multiple bruises on the wings, chest, and legs. Several secondary feathers were also missing, which further contributed to its inability to fly. The prognosis was initially guarded, with its recovery highly dependent on the efficacy of the treatment and rehabilitation efforts.

Dr. Hem Raj Sukhwal, Wildlife Veterinarian at RESQ Charitable Trust, elaborated on the treatment provided, stating, “The bird was in a critical state when it arrived at our facility. Our team initiated a stabilization protocol that included dietary supplements, fluid therapy, and supportive care to address the anemia and ruptured air sacs, along with the treatment of the bruises and careful monitoring of feather regrowth. Progress was gradual, but with time, the stork began to regain its strength. The transition from assisted feeding to self-feeding marked a significant milestone in its recovery.”

As the stork’s condition improved, it was moved to a larger outdoor enclosure, where it was encouraged to exhibit natural behaviors such as perching, preening, walking, and eventually flying. After 45 days of intensive rehabilitation, the stork had met all its recovery milestones. Given the species' limited and scattered distribution in Maharashtra, the bird was tagged with a ring for future monitoring, and on 22nd August 2024, it was released back into its natural habitat near the site where it was originally found.

Suryakant Mankawar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Division, praised the collective efforts that led to this successful outcome: “The rescue, rehabilitation, and eventual release of this Lesser Adjutant Stork is a testament to the importance of collaboration between the Maharashtra Forest Department, RESQ Charitable Trust, local NGOs, and the community. Such coordinated actions are crucial for the conservation of our wildlife, especially for species like the Lesser Adjutant Stork, whose presence in the region is sparse.”

During the rehabilitation period, forest officials and local NGOs continuously monitored the area where the stork was found, as another Lesser Adjutant Stork had also been observed in the vicinity. This ongoing vigilance underscores the commitment of all involved parties to the conservation of the species and the preservation of its habitat.

The successful release of the Lesser Adjutant Stork back into the wild is a significant achievement, highlighting the critical role of wildlife management and the power of unified action in the conservation of endangered species.