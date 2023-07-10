Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was without any moral authority as it did not have the blessings of voters

File Photo

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi govt lacked moral authority, says Ashish Shelar x 00:00

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was without any moral authority as it did not have the blessings of voters.

Shelar further stated that Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar will be useful for the ruling coalition Shinde-BJP government because of his vast political and administrative experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Shelar was questioned about the allocation of portfolios to new deputy CM Ajit Pawar and eight other rebel NCP MLAs, he said discussions on the portfolio allocation issue are on.

Speaking to the reporters in Tuljapur about NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining the current government, Shelar said, "Those who will fight with us morally, we will fight in the same way. But if someone fights with us immorally, we will fight in the same way. What was the moral foundation of the (erstwhile) Maha Vikas Aghadi (government)? ...was it blessed by people (voters)."

On the changed political scenario in Maharashtra, where two parties Shiv Sena and the NCP saw splits in their legislative ranks in the last one year, Shelar stated that the leaders are busy fighting for their existence.

"Today in Maharashtra leaders are busy fighting for their existence. Ajit Pawar will be useful (for the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition) because of his leadership quality and experience," Shelar said.

(with inputs from PTI)