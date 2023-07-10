Breaking News
Thane: Doctor rapes 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at clinic in Badlapur
2020 Delhi riots: Man held over role in head constable Ratan Lal murder case
Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi govt lacked moral authority, says Ashish Shelar
Thane Crime: Three booked for allegedly cheating builder of Rs 1.4 cr
Rahul running 'mega mall of hatred', not 'mohabbat ki dukan', says JP Nadda
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Maha Vikas Aghadi govt lacked moral authority says Ashish Shelar

Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi govt lacked moral authority, says Ashish Shelar

Updated on: 10 July,2023 06:04 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was without any moral authority as it did not have the blessings of voters

Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi govt lacked moral authority, says Ashish Shelar

File Photo

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi govt lacked moral authority, says Ashish Shelar
x
00:00

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was without any moral authority as it did not have the blessings of voters.


Shelar further stated that Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar will be useful for the ruling coalition Shinde-BJP government because of his vast political and administrative experience.


When Shelar was questioned about the allocation of portfolios to new deputy CM Ajit Pawar and eight other rebel NCP MLAs, he said discussions on the portfolio allocation issue are on.


Speaking to the reporters in Tuljapur about NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining the current government, Shelar said, "Those who will fight with us morally, we will fight in the same way. But if someone fights with us immorally, we will fight in the same way. What was the moral foundation of the (erstwhile) Maha Vikas Aghadi (government)? ...was it blessed by people (voters)."

On the changed political scenario in Maharashtra, where two parties Shiv Sena and the NCP saw splits in their legislative ranks in the last one year, Shelar stated that the leaders are busy fighting for their existence.

"Today in Maharashtra leaders are busy fighting for their existence. Ajit Pawar will be useful (for the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition) because of his leadership quality and experience," Shelar said.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
aurangabad maharashtra ashish shelar bharatiya janata party india ajit pawar sharad pawar nationalist congress party shiv sena Maha Vikas Aghadi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK