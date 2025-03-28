Maharashtra: Mahavitaran snaps power supply parts of govt building in Gondia over pending dues

The affected areas include the lobby, entrance and toilets in the administrative building, which is used by hundreds of employees and citizens daily, the official said

State-run power distributor Mahavitaran has disconnected the electricity supply to the common areas of a four-storey building, housing 32 government offices, in Maharashtra's Gondia over Rs 2.65 lakh unpaid dues, an official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The affected areas include the lobby, entrance and toilets in the administrative building, which is used by hundreds of employees and citizens daily, the official said.

Sub-Divisional Officer Chandrabhan Khandait said the issue arose because many offices weren't regularly contributing to the contingency fund. "However, the offices have now agreed to pay their shares, and we hope to resolve the issue and restore power," he said, reported PTI.

Grant of Rs 25.44 cr distributed in accounts of 560 cowsheds by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

A grant of Rs 25 crore and 44 lakh under the Desi Govansh Pariposhan Yojana was deposited in the accounts of 560 cowsheds in the state online by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, as per a release, reported ANI.

The grant is for three months --January, February and March. Under the grant scheme of Rs 50 per cow per day for the maintenance of indigenous cows kept in cowsheds, in the first phase, a grant of Rs 25 crore and 45 lakh was distributed to the beneficiary cowsheds through the Maharashtra Cow Service Commission for more than 56 thousand cows in the state, reported ANI.

CM Fadnavis congratulated the State Cow Service Commission for this work of the Maharashtra Cow Service Commission.

Conservation of indigenous cattle is the need of the hour, and conservation of indigenous cattle will help in accelerating rural development, the CM said.

The members, officers and employees of the Maharashtra Goseva Aayog are making efforts to provide the benefits of this scheme to the majority of cowsheds in the state.

Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde congratulated the commission for this work and commended the ongoing work of conservation of indigenous cattle through the Goseva Aayog to promote indigenous cattle conservation. She has said that this will protect and conserve indigenous cattle, reported ANI.

The productivity of indigenous cows is low. Therefore, raising them is not commercially profitable.

Also, raising unproductive cows is not profitable for livestock farmers. Such fodder is kept in cowsheds. To make such cowsheds financially viable, a cow nutrition scheme of Rs 50 per day has been started for cows in cowsheds registered with the Maharashtra Goseva Aayog, reported ANI.

The scheme has been a relief to hundreds of cowsheds in the state, and 560 cowsheds have been directly benefited so far, said Commission Chairman Shekhar Mundada.

Commission Chairman Mundada, State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, members of the Commission and other dignitaries were present on the occasion of online grant distribution, reported ANI.

A daily subsidy will be paid for the maintenance of indigenous cows registered on the Bharat Pashudhan System in cowsheds registered with the Maharashtra Cow Service Commission. Amount of subsidy of Rs 50 per day per indigenous cow.

Goshalas, Gosadans, Panjarpol and Gorakshan Sansthas registered with the Maharashtra Cow Service Commission are eligible for the subsidy, reported ANI.

The institution should have at least three years of experience in cow husbandry. The cowshed must have at least 50 cows. Ear tagging of the bovine livestock in the institution is mandatory.

Ear-tagged bovine livestock are eligible for the subsidy. The institution must have an account in a nationalized bank.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)