Breaking News
Sidhu Moose Wala was hit by around 25 bullets, gunpowder found on his body, says initial post-mortem report
Singer KK dies in Kolkata
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest
At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily Covid-19 count in over 3 months; active tally jumps to 3,475
No info yet on when bodies of Thane residents who died in Nepal plane crash will arrive: Police
Delhi High Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA awards
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra: Man absconds after having unnatural sex with six children in Nagpur

Maharashtra: Man absconds after having unnatural sex with six children in Nagpur

Updated on: 31 May,2022 10:07 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

A Sitabuldi police station official said Mayur Modak (28) used to ask children to go with him to a spot in Maharajbagh area to pluck mangoes and would then sexually assault them there

Maharashtra: Man absconds after having unnatural sex with six children in Nagpur

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A man has been booked for allegedly having unnatural sex with six children over the past one month, a Nagpur police official said on Tuesday.

A Sitabuldi police station official said Mayur Modak (28) used to ask children to go with him to a spot in Maharajbagh area to pluck mangoes and would then sexually assault them there.




"He used to befriend children from Naik Nagar slums, most of whose parents used to be out for work. Modak is absconding and a hunt is on for him. The incidents came to light on Monday after one 9-year-old child narrated his ordeal to his father and also named other victims," he added.


Modak has been charged under IPC section 377 (unnatural sex) and other provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india nagpur crime news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK