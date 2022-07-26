Maharashtra: Man gets 20 years RI for raping four-year-old girl in Jalna

Paithankar was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on him

Reprsentative image

A court in Maharashtra's Jalna sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl. Principal district and sessions court judge MG Gimekar convicted Vinod Vikram Paithankar (26) of charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Paithankar was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on him. According to assistant government pleader Jayshiree Borade, the victim was playing with her elder brother on a street on December 12, 2017, when the accused came on a motorcycle and lured them with the promise of toffees. The man took the siblings to an isolated place, where he made the boy stand at a distance and raped the girl, Borade said.

The accused then dropped the children to the same street, and was spotted by their mother, she said. The police had recorded statements of 13 witnesses and a medical report, it was stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.