Breaking News
Actor Ranveer Singh booked for 'obscene' pics; Chembur Police registers FIR
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police
Mumbai: Do you feel you might have monkeypox? Head to Kasturba
Mumbai: Chop-chop, state govt gets to work at Aarey colony
Loan app scam: Multi-city mega raids in Nepal expose china hand
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Man gets 20 years RI for raping four year old girl in Jalna

Maharashtra: Man gets 20 years RI for raping four-year-old girl in Jalna

Updated on: 26 July,2022 09:03 PM IST  |  Jalna
PTI |

Top

Paithankar was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on him

Maharashtra: Man gets 20 years RI for raping four-year-old girl in Jalna

Reprsentative image


A court in Maharashtra's Jalna sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl. Principal district and sessions court judge MG Gimekar convicted Vinod Vikram Paithankar (26) of charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Paithankar was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on him. According to assistant government pleader Jayshiree Borade, the victim was playing with her elder brother on a street on December 12, 2017, when the accused came on a motorcycle and lured them with the promise of toffees. The man took the siblings to an isolated place, where he made the boy stand at a distance and raped the girl, Borade said.

The accused then dropped the children to the same street, and was spotted by their mother, she said. The police had recorded statements of 13 witnesses and a medical report, it was stated.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra sexual crime national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK