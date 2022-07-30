Maharashtra: Man, his minor daughter die in road accident in Palghar

The accident took place on the Palghar-Manor road when the man was travelling on a two-wheeler along with his daughter

This picture has been used for representational purpose

A man and his six-year-old daughter were killed in a road accident in Palghar district of Maharashtra on late Friday night, police said.

The accident took place on the Palghar-Manor road when the man was travelling on a two-wheeler along with his daughter, they said.

A speeding truck collided head-on with the two-wheeler as a result of which the father-daughter duo fell down and were crushed to death by the heavy vehicle, the police said.

The truck driver, who was said to be in an inebriated condition, was detained, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.