Maharashtra: Man kills wife after doubting her character

A man here in Maharashtra allegedly killed his 50-year-old wife after being suspicious about her character, police said on Sunday.

The victim was found dead on Sunday morning in her house which was locked from outside in Rahul Nagar area of Aurangabad city. The woman's husband doubted her character and he allegedly hit on her head with a heavy utensil. The man then locked the house from outside and fled, an official from Satara police station told PTI.

In the morning, when the woman's daughter came to her place to go along with her for work, she found the house locked. The woman was also not found at her workplace. The victim's daughter called up a relative, who later broke the lock of the house and found the woman lying dead inside, the official said.

In another incident, the partially charred body of a man, aged 30-35 years, was found in Himayat Baugh area of the city. The police control room got a call at around 1.30 am on Sunday from a person who spotted the body, an official from Begumpura police station said. A police team subsequently reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem, the official added.

