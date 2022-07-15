Breaking News
Maharashtra: Marathwada reported 35 deaths since onset of monsoon

Updated on: 15 July,2022 07:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
At least 298 cattle and 118 livestock have also lost their lives since June 1, a report from divisional commissioner's office said

Maharashtra: Marathwada reported 35 deaths since onset of monsoon

Representation Pic


As many as 35 people have died in Maharashtra's Marathwada region since the onset of monsoon on June 1, an official said on Friday. According to a report from the divisional commissioner's office, of the 35 fatalities, 24 were due to lightning strikes, 10 due to drowning and one was because of wall collapse.

At least 298 cattle and 118 livestock have lost their lives since June 1, the report stated.




Seven bridges and seven roads were damaged due to high rainfall in Nanded district, while a bridge was destroyed in Beed, it said.


As many as 172 revenue circles have received excess rainfall (above 65 mm) this monsoon and 80 of them were in Nanded district alone, the report stated.

The expected rainfall till July 15 in eight districts is 224.1 mm, while the region has received 381.1 mm rain till date, it said.

The percentage of water in various projects of the region was 43.68 on the same day last year, while it has risen by 15 per cent to 59.43 on Friday, the report stated.

