Maharashtra: Marathwada varsity to give Doctor of Literature degrees to Sharad Pawar, Nitin Gadkari

The 62nd convocation ceremony of Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will take place on November 19

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be conferred Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) degrees by the Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, its Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said on Thursday.

He also said the 62nd convocation ceremony of the University would take place on November 19 in the presence of Nalanda University Chancellor Dr Vijay Bhatkar.

Nearly 1.05 lakh students of the University have obtained graduate, post graduate degrees and doctorates this year, the VC added.

"The University will honour Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and former Maharashtra chief minister Sharad Pawar with D.Litt," Yeole said.

