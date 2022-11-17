Maha: MNS workers to show black flags to Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Savarkar

×
Updated on: 17 November,2022 10:17 PM IST  |  Aurangabad
PTI |

The MNS workers from Aurangabad will go to Shegaon, where Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach on Friday

Workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will show black flags to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Shegaon in Buldhana district on Friday to protest against his remarks on late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.


The MNS workers from Aurangabad will go to Shegaon, where Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach on Friday.



Gandhi, while addressing a press conference at Wadegaon village in Akola district of Maharashtra on Thursday, criticised Savarkar, saying that he had helped the British rulers and written a mercy petition to them out of fear. Two days back, he had also said that Savarkar was a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His remarks have triggered protests.


"Around 8 am on Friday, the MNS activists will set off for Shegaon and show black flags to Rahul Gandhi there," MNS's Aurangabad unit president Sumeet Khambekar said in a release. 

