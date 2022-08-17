Breaking News
Maharashtra: More than 50 injured after 3 bogies of train derail in Gondia

Updated on: 17 August,2022 09:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

A collision between a goods train and a passenger train-Bhagat ki Kothi, due to non-receipt of signal, led to this accident

More than 50 persons were injured after three bogies of a train derailed in Maharashtra's Gondia around 2.30 am.


A collision between a goods train and a passenger train-Bhagat ki Kothi, due to non-receipt of signal, led to this accident. . Train was on its way from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan's Jodhpur.


"Prima facie, the loco pilot of the express - Bhagat Ki Kothi SF Express (20843) - could not control the train, due to which it hit the brake van of a goods train that was standing ahead of it," a senior SECR official said.

"Due to the impact, four wheels of a coach of the express train got off the tracks. But no passenger was seriously injured in the incident. Only a few received minor injuries. One passenger suffering from anxiety was admitted to a hospital," he said.

After being alerted, a medical relief train and railway officials reached the accident site, he added.

Restoration work was carried out immediately, after which the express train continued its further journey, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

