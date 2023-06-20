Breaking News
Mumbai: Electroplating unit steals Rs 1.33 crore worth power
You’ve been warned! Next, you’ll be punished
Top cop to probe BMC projects
5 city stations to have inflatable rescue boats for the monsoon
Ashish Shelar demands POP idols not be banned
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Motorcyclist mows down 52 year old man in Nagpur

Maharashtra: Motorcyclist mows down 52-year-old man in Nagpur

Updated on: 20 June,2023 05:57 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A 52-year-old pedestrian was knocked down by a speeding motorcycle in Nagpur

Maharashtra: Motorcyclist mows down 52-year-old man in Nagpur

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Motorcyclist mows down 52-year-old man in Nagpur
x
00:00

A 52-year-old pedestrian was knocked down by a speeding motorcycle in Nagpur.


The two-wheeler killed the man and sped away, according to the police official.


The incident took place in Nagpur's MIDC area around 5.30 am on Monday morning.


"The victim Laxman Kisanrao Dhage was out on a morning walk when a speeding motorcycle knocked him down," an official said.

Dhage was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital.

"He succumbed to his injuries," the police official added.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding), 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions the Motor Vehicle Act against the accused motorcyclist.

(with inputs from PTI)

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
nagpur maharashtra india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK