Maharashtra: Motorcyclist mows down 52-year-old man in Nagpur

A 52-year-old pedestrian was knocked down by a speeding motorcycle in Nagpur

The two-wheeler killed the man and sped away, according to the police official.

The incident took place in Nagpur's MIDC area around 5.30 am on Monday morning.

"The victim Laxman Kisanrao Dhage was out on a morning walk when a speeding motorcycle knocked him down," an official said.

Dhage was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital.

"He succumbed to his injuries," the police official added.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding), 304(A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions the Motor Vehicle Act against the accused motorcyclist.

(with inputs from PTI)