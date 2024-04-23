Maharashtra: MSRTC depot manager arrested by ACB for taking bribe from driver in Latur

ACB arrested the depot manager of the MSRTC in Maharashtra's Latur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 2,000 from a driver

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the depot manager of MSRTC in Latur He was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 from a driver The ACB laid a trap and caught the suspect

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the depot manager of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in Latur district of Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe from a driver to process his application for leave encashment, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the ACB laid a trap and caught the suspect who has been identified as Balaji Adsule, while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from the complainant on Monday, he said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused, and a probe has been initiated, the official said.

Revenue official arrested by ACB for taking bribe

Meanwhile, in an another incident in March, the Anti-Corruption Bureau had nabbed a revenue official in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai for allegedly seeking and receiving a bribe over land records, according to an official statement issued earlier by the ACB.

Shivraj Mhetre, deputy superintendent of police of the ACB's Navi Mumbai unit, told PTI that the suspect identified as Kiran Arjun Gore (48), works as a revenue assistant in the Panvel tehsil office.

Kiran Gore allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from an individual to assist in the conversion of two ancestral land holdings from Category II to Category I under the Bombay Tenancy and Agricultural Lands Act. However, after talks, the bribe was lowered to Rs 80,000, reported PTI.

According to a PTI report, the complainant, unwilling to bribe, reported the incident to the ACB, causing them to set up a trap. Consequently, Kiran Gore was detained allegedly while taking Rs 40,000 as part of the agreed-upon bribe payment.

A case was registered against Kiran Gore at the Panvel police station in Maharashtra under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the PTI report had last month stated.

In February, two government officials were arrested in Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25,000, an official had earlier said, reported the PTI.

Based on a complaint, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Navi Mumbai laid a trap and caught one of the accused officials while accepting the bribe amount, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

