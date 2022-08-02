Breaking News
Mumbai: Invest more in safety kits, medical insurance than T-shirts, says Dahi Handi committee to Govinda groups
US: Mass shooting in Washington, multiple people reported dead
https://www.mid-day.com/news/world-news/article/al-qaeda-leader-ayman-al-zawahiri-killed-in-cia-drone-strike-in-afghanistan-23238960
Mumbai: Two women held for trying to sell newborn girl for Rs 4.5 lakh
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Nagpur logs 21 swine flu cases in three days

Maharashtra: Nagpur logs 21 swine flu cases in three days

Updated on: 02 August,2022 01:57 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The patients with H1N1 flu symptoms started reporting from the second week of July. 28 persons were detected with swine flu from the second week of July till the month end, said the Nagpur Municipal Corporation official

Maharashtra: Nagpur logs 21 swine flu cases in three days

Representation Pic


About 21 swine flu cases were reported in Nagpur district of Maharashtra in the last three days, a civic health official said on Tuesday, according to the PTI. 
The number of cases of swine flu stood at just six from January 1 to June 30, he said.

"The patients with H1N1 flu symptoms started reporting from the second week of July. 28 persons were detected with swine flu from the second week of July till the month end," said the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) official, as per the PTI.

Of them, 21 cases were reported in the last three days- July 29,30, and 31.


Also Read: Slash H1N1 test prices: Experts

Explaining various measures, the official said, NMC health department personnel visit homes or hospitals to know the health status of such patients. The teams then trace the close contacts of these patients, he added.

"If the samples of the close contacts are found to be symptomatic then they are tested and medicines prescribed on the presumptive diagnosis," he added.

H1N1 flu, commonly known as swine flu, is primarily caused by the H1N1 strain of the flu (influenza) virus. Symptoms of the H1N1 flu are the same as those of the seasonal flu. 

(with PTI inputs) 

maharashtra nagpur news swine flu

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK